ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ALSTOM/ADR stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. ALSTOM/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

About ALSTOM/ADR

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

