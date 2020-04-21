Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $1,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,267.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,476.80.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,261.15 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,194.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,314.80. The stock has a market cap of $879.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

