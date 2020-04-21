Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $42.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,218.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,667. The company has a market cap of $866.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,194.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,314.80. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.