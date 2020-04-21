Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.8% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $42.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,218.33. 1,409,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,667. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $866.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,194.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,314.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

