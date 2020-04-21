Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $35.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,230.94. 137,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,424. The company has a market cap of $881.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,316.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

