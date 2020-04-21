Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $38.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,228.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,424. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,198.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,316.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

