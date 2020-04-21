Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $39.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,226.94. 1,242,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,424. The firm has a market cap of $881.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,316.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

