Alphabet (GOOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $11.27 per share for the quarter.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $48 EPS for the current fiscal year and $60 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOOG stock traded down $43.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,223.21. 990,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,198.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,316.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cfra increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

