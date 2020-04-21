Alphabet (GOOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $11.27 per share for the quarter.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $48 EPS for the current fiscal year and $60 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GOOG stock traded down $43.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,223.21. 990,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,198.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,316.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.
Featured Story: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.