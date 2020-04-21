Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reissued a “strong sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,458,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 76.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Ally Financial by 2,653.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,856,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,919,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,413,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

