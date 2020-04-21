Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Receives $15.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

AQN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 87,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

