Alcoa (AA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AA stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alcoa from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

