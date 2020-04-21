Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Ltd (LON:AEFS) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Ltd (LON:AEFS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON AEFS opened at GBX 78.40 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.94. Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd has a 12-month low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.93 ($1.37).
Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Company Profile
