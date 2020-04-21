Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Ltd (LON:AEFS) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Ltd (LON:AEFS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AEFS opened at GBX 78.40 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.94. Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd has a 12-month low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.93 ($1.37).

Get Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd alerts:

Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Company Profile

Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Oriel Asset Management LLP. It is managed by Alcentra Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. It primarily invests in floating rate secured loans or high-yield bonds that are issued by corporate entities and are rated below investment grade.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.