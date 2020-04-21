Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

AKRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $600.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $169,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,163,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

