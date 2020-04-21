Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Lease from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of AL opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.10.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

In related news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $99,870.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.