Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 206,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,214. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi purchased 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $227,970. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 18,198.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,372,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,852 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,303,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 467,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 383,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 374,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,149,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.