Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Issues Earnings Results

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 42.72%.

ADC stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.97%.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $227,970. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.