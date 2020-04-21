Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cormark cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$994.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,186.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,329,276.07. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,811.20. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $547,532 in the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

