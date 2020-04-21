Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Short Interest Down 16.0% in March

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 5,679,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of A stock opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.20. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,530,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

