Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Get Aggreko alerts:

ARGKF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aggreko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

ARGKF opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.44. Aggreko has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Further Reading: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aggreko (ARGKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.