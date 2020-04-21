AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to $4.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGFMF. Barclays dropped their target price on AGF Management from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC cut AGF Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

AGFMF stock remained flat at $$2.63 during trading on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

