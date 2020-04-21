Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSE:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s (NYSE:AIH) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 22nd. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 25th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

