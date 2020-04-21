Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Short Interest Update

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 5,941,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 294,906 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

