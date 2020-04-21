Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Aegion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Aegion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aegion has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.00 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis bought 2,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at $804,458.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegion by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegion by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aegion by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aegion by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.