Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 4,423 NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $8.60 on Monday, hitting $237.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,556. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

