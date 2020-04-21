Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEIS. DA Davidson cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,264,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $6,742,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

