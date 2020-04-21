adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €250.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €255.05 ($296.57).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €221.60 ($257.67) on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €209.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €265.69.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

