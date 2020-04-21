adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADS. HSBC set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €255.05 ($296.57).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €221.60 ($257.67) on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €209.18 and a 200 day moving average of €265.69.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

