adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €199.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €199.00 ($231.40) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €255.05 ($296.57).

Shares of ADS opened at €221.60 ($257.67) on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business has a 50-day moving average of €209.18 and a 200-day moving average of €265.69.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

