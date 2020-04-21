ADIDAS AG/S’s (ADDYY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.00.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

ADDYY opened at $119.43 on Friday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.