Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Adesto Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum cut Adesto Technologies to a hold rating and set a $12.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Adesto Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.74.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

Adesto Technologies stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a PEG ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.18.

In related news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arch Venture Corp purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,091,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 231,199 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 767,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 701,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 106,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Adesto Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 44,947 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.