Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,077 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.10% of Accenture worth $103,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $7.78 on Tuesday, reaching $166.97. The stock had a trading volume of 757,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.15. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,576 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.