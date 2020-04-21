Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives $4.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

ACST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 219,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

