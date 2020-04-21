Abcam (LON:ABC) Given New GBX 1,260 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ABC has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,134 ($14.92) to GBX 1,188 ($15.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abcam currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,273.60 ($16.75).

LON ABC opened at GBX 1,229 ($16.17) on Friday. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 943 ($12.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 58.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,131.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,252.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Abcam’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

