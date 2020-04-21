AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Reduced by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.29. 3,358,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,002,055. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

