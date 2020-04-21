Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Cut by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,065 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 4.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

ABT stock traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, hitting $94.19. 5,225,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,590,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

