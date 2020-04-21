Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $282,410,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $931,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,225 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,239,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590,005. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

