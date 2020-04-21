Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the healthcare product maker on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Abbott Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590,005. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.