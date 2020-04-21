Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ab Dynamics from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of ABDP stock opened at GBX 1,475 ($19.40) on Friday. Ab Dynamics has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,850 ($37.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $332.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,358.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,015.05.

In other Ab Dynamics news, insider James Routh bought 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 902 ($11.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,961.26 ($26,257.91).

Ab Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

