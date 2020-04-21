64,748 Shares in Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.24% of Co-Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CODX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Co-Diagnostics stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 129,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,596. The stock has a market cap of $359.17 million and a PE ratio of -35.57. Co-Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2,881.40% and a negative return on equity of 160.48%. Research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

