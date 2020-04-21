646,756 Shares in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 646,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,393,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.22% of Iron Mountain at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.