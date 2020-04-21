4,360 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,496,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,908,000 after purchasing an additional 549,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,744,000 after acquiring an additional 68,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 855,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,596,000 after acquiring an additional 357,344 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. 242,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

