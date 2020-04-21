4,204 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.78.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.09. 74,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,742. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

