375 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

CAT opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

