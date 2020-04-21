313 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $130.65 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5433 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

