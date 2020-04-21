2,545 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $932,829,000 after acquiring an additional 520,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

NYSE MDT traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.98. 2,375,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,606,753. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

