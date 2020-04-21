23,880 Shares in Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov (NYSEARCA:FNOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Separately, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov in the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

FNOV traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,524. Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov (NYSEARCA:FNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.