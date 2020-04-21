23,880 Shares in Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov (NYSEARCA:FNOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Separately, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov in the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

FNOV traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,524. Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71.

