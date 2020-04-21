$2.75 EPS Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings per share of $2.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34. Whirlpool posted earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $16.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $18.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.63.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $97,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after buying an additional 461,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,466,000 after buying an additional 232,616 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $29,292,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.