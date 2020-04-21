14,954 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $5,212,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 166,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 146,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SPXU traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. 35,302,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,318,084. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0416 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

