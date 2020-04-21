14,382 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 47.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $10,584,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $374,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,363,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,873,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $118.80.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

