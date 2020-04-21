12,136 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Waste Management accounts for approximately 0.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Waste Management stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.25. 1,045,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,786. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average is $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

